Magic Weekend ticket discount offer for Saints members

Saints' 2019 members have a further opportunity to take advantage of an exclusive 50 per cent discount on their Dacia Magic Weekend ticket until 5pm on Sunday.



Any members who have purchased their Anfield tickets outside of the offer between May 1 and 15 can contact the ticket office for details of how to redeem the offer if they missed out. Half-members are also eligible for the discount.

Limited numbers of tickets are also available for the match and the full weekend schedule of fixtures by calling 01744 455052, visiting the club ticket office at the Totally Wicked Stadium, or online.

All fans, who wish to purchase wheelchair spaces, should contact the RFL on 0844 856 113, or email: ticketing@rfl.co.uk.

Saints do have ambulant disabled tickets available via the club ticket office, while coach travel can be purchased at £9 for members and £10 for non-members.