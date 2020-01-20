Louie thanks fans for turning out in freezing conditions as Saints defeat London in testimonial game

SAINTS 36 LONDON BRONCOS 6



Saints will face much tougher tests once Super League gets up and running but new head coach Kristian Woolf will have no doubt picked up some valuable data on the players under his command in a match situation after the champions' first and only pre-season hit out on Sunday.

Long-serving Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook's testimonial against his old club at the Totally Wicked Stadium enabled St Helens to brush away any lingering cobwebs as they continued their preparations for the new season which starts with a home fixtures against Salford Red Devils on Friday, January 31.

Three early tries put them firmly in the driving seat and they never looked likely to surrender their advantage.

Woolf said: "This was the first chance we've had of some full contact and improve our fitness levels.

"We tried a couple of other things which I felt we did competently, as well as giving some of our young blokes an opportunity at the back end of the game and they all did a good job."

Woolf added: "From London's point of view, I thought that playing against a champion club they showed a little extra energy and turned the game into a real contest."

It was also great to see more than 4,000 fans turn out on a chilly afternoon to support London-born Louie - one of only a few players to reach the top of the RL tree from the capital city - and a fans' favourites since signing for the club in September 2010.

Louie said: "I would like to thank everyone who braved the cold weather to support me on the day and it is something I will cherish for the rest of my days.''.

Now he will be looking to help the club retain the title, as well as picking up his first Challenge Cup winners' medal.

"'It would be the icing on the cake to win at Wembley after last season's defeat against Warrington Wolves, especially in my benefit year,'' said the 34-year-old Cockney.

Teams - Saints: Lachlan Coote, Jack Welsby, Kevin Naiqama, Mark Percival, Regan Grace, Jonny Lomax, Theo Fages, Alex Walmsley, James Bentley, Luke Thompson, Zeb Taia, Dom Peyroux, Louie MaCarthy-Scarsbrook.

Subs: Matty Lees, Jack Ashworth, Joseph Paulo, Aaron Smith, Joe Batchelor, Lewis Dodd, Matty Costello, Josh Simm, Tom Nisbet, Nico Rizelli, Callum Hazzard, Josh Eaves.

Tries: Percival (2), Grace (2), Welsby, Lomax, Batchelor. Goals: Coote (2), Dodd(2).

London: Oliver Ashall-Bott, Tuoyo Egodo, Joshua Walters, William Lovell, Kieran Dixon, Cory Aston, James Meadows, Robert Butler, Matthew Fozard, Olsi Krasniqi, Sadiq Adebiyi, Rhys Curran, Edward Battye.

Subs: Daniel Norman, Gregory Richards, Daniel Hindmarsh-Takyi, Sam Davis, Jacob Ogden, Joshua Hodson, Guy Armitage.

Tries: Adebiyi. Goals: Dixon.

Half-time 24-6.

Full-time:36-6 .

Attendance: 4,125.

The previous day a young Saints' side travelled to Oldham where they were defeated 32-12 by the Championship 1 outfit despite scoring first.

St Helens tries came from Paul Cross and Matty Costello and two Lewis Dodd goals.