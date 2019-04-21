Lomax set for milestone appearance against Hull FC

Jonny Lomax is set to make his 200th appearance in a Saints' shirt when the Betfred Super League early pacesetters entertain fourth-placed Hull FC on Easter Monday.



Half back Lomax, who is currently celebrating his testimonial year, has been in a rich vein of form this season, scoring six tries and setting up several others for his team-mates.

The England international made his debut against Wakefield Trinity at Belle Vue on March 27, 2009, occupying the full back berth in a 42-18 win.

He will also have a key role to play against the Airlie Birds as Saints bid to maintain their current four point advantage at the top of the table, or even extending it to six points.

Nearest rivals Warrington Wolves travel to Hull KR and third-placed Castleford Tigers face a tricky hurdle against the Catalans Dragons in France and both could come unstuck.

At the same time, Justin Holbrook's outfit will not be under-estimating the Humbersiders who have won their last three matches and were irresistible against derby rivals Hull KR at the KCOM Stadium on Good Friday, storming to an emphatic 56-12 win.

They will cross the Pennines brimming with self-confidence, but will need to be at their best if they have any realistic hopes of tasting victory at the Totally Wicked Stadium where they last triumphed in August 2017.

LAST 10 MEETINGS

St Helens 38, Hull FC 12 (SLS8-R5, 14/9/18)



Hull FC 18, St Helens 34 (SLR21, 13/7/18)



St Helens 25, Hull FC 22 (CCQF, 3/6/18)



St Helens 26, Hull FC 12 (SLR10, 6/4/18)



St Helens 6, Hull FC 8 (SLS8-R2, 11/8/17)



St Helens 19, Hull FC 12 (SLR21, 7/7/17)



Hull FC 0, St Helens 45 (SLR14, 20/5/17)

(at St James' Park, Newcastle)



Hull FC 24, St Helens 14 (SLR4, 10/3/17)



St Helens 31, Hull FC 10 (SLS8-R4, 2/9/16)



Hull FC 32, St Helens 24 (SLR16, 28/5/16)



SUPER LEAGUE SUMMARY



St Helens won 32 (includes win in 2006 Grand Final and wins in 2001 and 2006 play-offs)



Hull FC won 17



3 draws



St Helens highest score: 74-16 (h, 1999 and also widest margin)



Hull FC highest score: 44-6 (h, 2005 and also widest margin)