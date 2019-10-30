LMS to enjoy testimonial year with St Helens in 2020

One of the few London-born players to reach the pinnacle of his trophy-winning profession, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook has been granted a testimonial year by St Helens.



The 33-year-old utility forward, who joined Saints from Harlequins in 2011 and made his debut against arch-rivals Wigan Warriors in the Millennium Magic Weekend, said: “I am delighted to have been awarded a testimonial. St Helens has been my life since 2011 and I have enjoyed some memorable moments along the way.

''Winning my second Super League Grand Final was the highlight of my career and this testimonial year is the icing on the cake.

“My wife Jess and I are planning a range of events ahead of next year and I am looking forward to enjoying those with many of our fans.”

Chief executive Mike Rush said: '' Louie has been a fantastic servant for this club and deserves this honour as he heads into his 10th season at the club.

“He is one of the biggest characters in the game, but on the pitch he is the ultimate professional and has been a hugely important player for the club. Off the pitch, he is a role model for the young people of St Helens and has spent countless hours helping to put smiles on faces and growing the game.

“I urge all fans to get behind Louie and his testimonial events in 2020 in what I am sure will be an entertaining 12 months, as well as supporting Jonny Lomax who will be having one final event next month to round off his testimonial year.”

Louie will have a testimonial match in the New Year and this along with the charities he has chosen to support will be announced in due course.

If you are interested in sponsoring the Londone'r's testimonial year, or have any inquiries please e-mail louiems2020@gmail.com or follow his facebook, Instagram and twitter accounts @LouieMS14

The second row forward made his debut in 2011 and with Aussie prop Josh Perry suffering a groin problem, he had to assert his character as the Saints called upon a raft of youngsters in the wake of an injury crisis.

LMS scored on eight occasions in his first year in the Red Vee and was very popular with the players and supporters as his bubbly, positive outlook added a new dimension to the club.

Louie had a rip-roaring second half of the 2013 season when injuries forced him to play a more dominant role in the go forward department. A permanent member of the pack in 2014, he was an important cog in the team which brought home the spoils in the 2014 Grand Final victory over Wigan.

The chirpy Cockney continued to inspire his teammates over the following seasons with aggressive displays. In 2018 his charges helped build the platform for the exciting backs to score freely throughout the season. This culminated in the club winning the League Leaders' Shield and for Louie an extension to his contract.

This year has also proved a rewarding time for the southerner as he played a pivotal role in helping Saints bring home the Super League spoils yet again at the expense of Salford Red Devils.

LMS has also represented England twice and played for Ireland on three occasions, including in the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.