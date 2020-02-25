Leeds sign former Saints forward Joe Greenwood on two-months loan from Wigan

Leeds have signed England second rower Joe Greenwood on a two-month loan deal from Wigan with immediate effect.



The 26-year-old former St Helens forward is in his second full season with the Warriors after joining them from Australian club Gold Coast Titans but has fallen down the pecking order and has yet to feature for Adrian Lam's team this season.

The Rhinos have been without first-choice back rowers Stevie Ward and Rhyse Martin because of injury for their last two matches and could give Greenwood his debut against Warrington at Headingley on Friday.

Leeds director of rugby Kevin Sinfield said: "We are pleased to have brought in a player of Joe's experience to bolster our pack.

"He is a player with undoubted potential having played in the NRL and for some of the biggest clubs in Super League. I look forward to seeing how he complements our existing squad."

The 6ft 4in Greenwood, whose brother James is at Salford, was in Wigan's Grand Final-winning team in 2018 and made his England debut against New Zealand that year.

"It is an exciting challenge for me and I can't wait to get started," Greenwood said.

"Like Wigan, Leeds is a club with a tremendous history and, when the opportunity came from Kevin Sinfield and Richard Agar, it was one that I was willing to take.

"I am fit and ready to go and looking forward to meeting the Leeds lads this week."

Meanwhile, the Rhinos have confirmed that Wales centre Rhys Evans, who joined the club on the eve of the season on a year-long loan from Bradford, has returned to the Bulls for a month.