Lachlan Coote to miss Saints' clash with Castleford

Lachlan Coote, who had a Wembley debut best forgotten, is missing from Saints' 19-man squad for Friday night's home game against the Castleford Tigers.



The Aussie full back will sit out the Battle of the Roses due to the concussion protocol after picking up a head knock against Warrington Wolves.

Jack Welsby replaces Coote and Matty Costello returns to the squad in the absence of Dominic Peyroux who is side-lined by a minor injury.

Matty Lees is still out following surgery on his bowel which he injured in the win over Leeds Rhinos and is unlikely to play again this season, while Aaron Smith serves the second of his two match ban he picked up against Leeds.

St.Helens 19 man squad: 1. Jonny Lomax, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Kevin Naiqama, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Regan Grace, 6. Theo Fages, 7. Danny Richardson, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Luke Thompson, 11. Zeb Taia, 12. Joseph Paulo, 13. LMS, 15. Morgan Knowles, 16. Kyle Amor, 20. Jack Ashworth, 22. James Bentley, 24. Matty Costello, 29. Jack Welsby.

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has made two changes to his squad - Liam Watts and Calum Turner replacing Cory Aston and Tuoyo Egodo.

The West Yorkshire play-off contenders will be aiming to make it three wins in a row after victories over London Broncos and Huddersfield Giants, but it will be a tough task against table-topping Saints.

Squad: 35. Cheyse Blair, 2. James Clare, 20. Jamie Ellis, 11. Oliver Holmes, 23. Will Maher, 14. Nathan Massey, 1. Peter Mata’utia, 12. Mike McMeeken, 9. Paul McShane, 10. Grant Millington,13. Adam Milner, 3. Greg Minikin, 29. Jacques O’Neill, 32. Jordan Rankin, 15. Jesse Sene-Lefao, 34. Daniel Smith 6. Jake Trueman, 27. Calum Turner, 8. Liam Watts.