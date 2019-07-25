Lachlan Coote set to miss Challenge Cup semi-final

Even though Saints are red-hot favourites to reach Wembley, head coach Justin Holbrook is set to field his strongest team possible against Halifax in the semi-final of the Coral Challenge Cup at Bolton on Saturday.



Skipper James Roby, who has fully recovered from groin injury returns to the squad and is joined by Theo Fages, Alex Walmsley and Luke Thompson, but Aussie full back Lachlan Coote is ruled out due to a knee problem

Danny Richardson retains his place as does Regan Grace, Joseph Paulo, LMS, Morgan Knowles, Kyle Amor, Dom Peyroux, Matty Lees, Jack Ashworth, James Bentley and Matty Costello.



St.Helens 19 man squad: 1. Jonny Lomax, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Kevin Naiqama, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Regan Grace, 6. Theo Fages, 7. Danny Richardson, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Luke Thompson, 12. Joseph Paulo, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook 15. Morgan Knowles, 16. Kyle Amor, 17. Dom Peyroux, 19. Matty Lees, 20. Jack Ashworth, 22. James Bentley, 24. Matty Costello.

