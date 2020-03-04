Lachlan Coote returns to St Helens squad to face Huddersfield Giants

St Helens full back Lachlan Coote has been named in the 21 man squad for this Friday's clash with Huddersfield Giants at the Totally Wicked stadium.



Coote sustained a knee injury in the opening game of the season against Salford Devils and has missed the the last four matches, but he has returned to training this week and is included in the squad for Friday’s clash with the Giants (kick off 7:45pm).

Coote replaces the suspended Aaron Smith after the hooker was suspended for one game following a grade A tackle in last week’s victory over Toronto.

The only other change to the squad sees James Bentley drop out due to his ankle injury picked up last week and he is replaced by young centre Josh Simm.

Saints' squafd: 1. Lachlan Coote, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Kevin Naiqama, 5, Regan Grace, 6. Jonny Lomax, 7. Theo Fages, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9, James Roby, 10. Luke Thompson, 11. Zeb Taia, 12. Dom Peyroux, 13. LMS, 14. Morgan Knowles, 15. Matty Lees, 16. Kyle Amor, 17, Jack Ashworth, 18. Joseph Paulo, 21, Matty Costello, 22. Jack Welsby, 26. Josh Simm, 27. Lewis Dodd.

Last ten meetings:

St Helens 48, Huddersfield 6 (SLR28, 6/9/19)

St Helens 38, Huddersfield 2 (SLR18, 14/6/19)

Huddersfield 16, St Helens 22 (CCR6, 12/5/19)

Huddersfield 12, St Helens 40 (SLR6, 14/3/19)

St Helens 12, Huddersfield 16 (SLS8-R1, 10/8/18)

St Helens 66, Huddersfield 4 (SLR12, 20/4/18)

Huddersfield 12, St Helens 26 (SLR3, 23/2/18)

St Helens 40, Huddersfield 16 (SLS8-R6, 15/9/17)

Huddersfield 24, St Helens 16 (SLR16, 16/6/17)

St Helens 14, Huddersfield 14 (SLR8, 7/4/17)

Super League summary

St Helens won 39 (includes wins in 2009 and 2010 play-offs)

Huddersfield won 12

1 draw

St Helens highest score: 68-18 (H, 1998) (Widest margin: 66-4, H, 2018)

Huddersfield highest score: 48-20 (MW, 2016) (Widest margin: 40-4, A, 2013)

JAMES ROBY needs two tries to reach 100 (Super League - 98 for St Helens (2004-2020 including play-offs & Super League Super 8s.