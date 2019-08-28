Kingston Park added to Rugby League World Cup 2021 venues

Kingston Park in Newcastle has been revealed as the final stadium to host fixtures at the Rugby League World Cup in two years’ time.



The home of Newcastle Thunder and Newcastle Falcons will replace West Cumbria’s Allerdale stadium following the council’s decision to withdraw their bid to host matches following their decision to reconsider plans for a new stadium in Workington.

Kingston Park Stadium will host three men’s fixtures in 2021, adding another North East venue to the tournament, with the opening ceremony followed by England men’s first fixture already taking place at St James’ Park, and a further men’s fixture taking place at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough.



The 10,200-capacity stadium has seen some iconic games since it opened its doors in 1990 and has been home to Newcastle Thunder since 2015, and fans will be relishing the chance to see the pinnacle of rugby league when the tournament comes to the UK in October and November 2021.



Jon Dutton, Chief Executive of RLWC2021, commented: “We are very pleased to be able to confirm Kingston Park as a host venue for our event in 2021. Newcastle is already playing a critical part in the tournament and we are delighted to add a further three high-profile matches in the city.



“Given the disappointing news regarding the withdrawal of Allerdale, we wanted to ensure that the replacement venue was within reach of West Cumbria, whilst also offering rugby league and sports fans the opportunity to have a broader offer in Newcastle that will add to an already exciting opening weekend."

