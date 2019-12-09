Key player stats that helped St Helens dominate the Super League season

The vital role Lachlan Coote and flying wingers Tommy Makinson and Regan Grace played in St Helens' march to winning the Old Trafford Grand Final and lifting the League Leaders' Shield is reflected in the latest Opta stats.



They show just how important the trio were in stamping the club's authority on the Super League competition and giving departing coach Justin Holbrook the perfect send-off on his return to Australia.

Makinson saw more of the ball than any other Saints' player with 498 carries from which he made a competition highest 4,193 metres and crossed for 23 tries.

But away from the headline stats, he led the way with 37 initial breaks and kept them rolling with 66 quick play-the-balls.

Coote, signed from North Queensland Cowboys, provided a team-highest 25 assists - the second highest in the competition from full back - and was a constant threat on kick returns as well, racking up 1,069 metres to help put pressure back on the opposition.

Along with 20 tries, Welshman Grace made 851 metres on kick returns and was often leading the charge in the same manner as Makinson with 33 initial breaks.

