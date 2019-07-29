Justin Holbrook to take Gold Coast Titans job according to reports Down Under

Justin Holbrook has accepted the Gold Coast Titans job, winning the right to replace Garth Brennan as coach at the club. according to media reports Down Under.



NRL.com reports Holbrook has agreed to take over the reins at the Titans with the finer details to be sorted out overnight with the St Helens coach. The deal is expected to be announced by the club on Tuesday.

The Titans decided on Holbrook on Monday, opting to go with the former Bulldogs, Dragons and Roosters assistant ahead of Queensland coach Kevin Walters.



Holbrook, who has St Helens sitting top of the Super League, will join the Titans once his commitments with the Saints come to an end and be up and running by the start of the Titans’ pre-season campaign in November.



Gold Coast have not made an official statement on Holbrook. The club released a statement on Monday afternoon to say the club would not be announcing its decision today.



It is understood the Titans want to offer him an incentive-based deal to protect the club, rather than locking itself into a three-year term.



"This is an important decision in the history of the Titans, and right from the start we have said that the club will take its time and go through the proper process before the club decides upon a candidate, and that decision is shared with our members, fans, sponsors and the media," Titans chairman Dennis Watt said.



"This process will not be rushed. The club has been very thorough in its assessment and due diligence performed on each candidate to ensure the person who best fits the club’s strategic plan is chosen as Titans head coach.



"We will inform all stakeholders when a decision and agreement has been reached."