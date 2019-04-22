Justin Holbrook's reaction to Saints' 62-16 thrashing of Hull FC

Saints boss Justin Holbrook heaped praise on his four-try star Kevin Naiqama after he produced a stellar performance.



The Fijian centre was everywhere for St Helens as they thrashed Hull FC 62-16 and Holbrook said things are beginning to click for him.

"Kevin is making a big impact for us," Holbrook said.

"He's starting to really step things up and now the better weather is here and the dry tracks are coming into play, we'll be seeing the best of him.

"He's getting really comfortable in this side now and he's understanding the combinations a lot better and he's really benefiting from that. He has a big job to do in the centres and I'm really pleased for him - he's been fantastic today."

There was also praise for Jonny Lomax after he bagged two tries and "controlled the game"' for Saints.

Holbrook added: "I thought Jonny was fantastic as well today. On his 200th game for the club I thought he owned the game. He took the right options and it was one of the best performances I've seen from a half-back."

Saints had to work had for their win before they hit the afterburners in the second-period as Hull built a 10-0 lead, which coincided with Saints losing Luke Thompson with an ankle injury.

"It was looking tough at 10-0. They started very well and we lost Thompson and we slowly got on top, which was great," Holbrook added.

"It's a tough ask through Easter, especially in this heat and we've got through it. It was hard losing Thompson and it's not looking very good for him. We'll have to assess his ankle. The injuries are mounting a bit but all teams get them."

Hull coach Lee Radford hosted a brief post-match press conference which underlined his disappointment after his side were crushed

Having lost 63-12 to Warrington earlier this season, Hull have been beaten heavily by the top two leaving Radford dejected.

When asked to review the clash and asked the difference between today and Friday, he said: "Opposition. If that's the top two then we've clearly got some work to do."

The Hull coach then left.