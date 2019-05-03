Justin Holbrook names St Helens squad for trip to Hull KR

Saints' skipper James Roby, Tommy Makinson and Morgan Knowles all return to head coach Justin Holbrook's 19-man squad ahead of the clash with Hull KR at KCOM Craven Park on Sunday (3pm).



Captain Roby was rested in the win over Catalans last weekend, while Makinson missed out due to a back spams and Knowles was suspended after picking up a one-match ban the previous week, but all three senior figures return to the squad ahead of the Humberside showdown.

Youngsters Aaron Smith, James Bentley and Joe Batchelor are the trio that make way in what must have been a difficult decision for Holbrook following the young guns' impressive display against the Dragons.

Matty Costello retains his place after picking up a hat-trick as does Jack Welsby who impressed at full back. Adam Swift is also included again, despite the return of Makinson, while Holbrook has the luxury to choose from three halves with Danny Richardson, Theo Fages and Jonny Lomax all named.

Luke Thompson, Mark Percival and Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook are still out with injury but despite their absence Saints have been able to select a powerful-looking squad..

St.Helens 19 man squad: 1. Jonny Lomax, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Kevin Naiqama, 5. Regan Grace, 6. Theo Fages, 7. Danny Richardson, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 11. Zeb Taia, 12. Joseph Paulo, 15. Morgan Knowles, 16. Kyle Amor, 17. Dom Peyroux, 18. Adam Swift, 19. Matty Lees, 20. Jack Ashworth, 23. Lachlan Coote 24. Matty Costello, 29. Jack Welsby.

