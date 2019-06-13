Justin Holbrook highlights former Saint Lee Gaskell as Giants dangerman

Saints will be looking to bounce back from just their second defeat of the season when they host Huddersfield on Friday night.



Coach Justin Holbrook has pinpointed former Saints stand-off Lee Gaskell as the main threat to his side.

"Huddersfield are playing really well," Holbrook said. "I think the last three or four weeks they have really hit some form and are a dangerous side.

"Lee Gaskell is playing really well for them. He is a big running threat with a great kicking game. They are a really good side."

Holbrook has recalled his big guns after resting them against the Broncos and is confident young hooker Aaron Smith will deputise effectively for the injured James Roby.

"We have got all the confidence in Az and he has played a fair few games now," he said. "He will get a good stretch of games now that Robes will be out for a few weeks."

Several Saints players are on the threshold of impressive milestones as they prepare to take on the Giants at the Totally Wicked Stadium (kick-off 7.345pm).

Winger Tommy Makinson is one Super League appearance from reaching 200 between 2011-2019, including play-offs and Super 8s.

Team-mate Theo Fages requires one match to reach a career total of 150 appearances made up of 87 at St Helens (2016-2019), and 62 for Salford Red Devils (2013-2015). His figures also include play-offs and Super 8s.

Hull FC-bound Adam Swift requires two tries to reach a century of touchdowns - 86 for his home town club (2012-2019), and the remainder on dual registration at Leigh (2), Sheffield Eagles (3), Whitehaven (3) and Rochdale Hornets (4)

Finally, Jonny Lomax needs one try to reach 100 for his only senior club.

All seem likely to reach their goal, or close to it, if selected, against Huddersfield at the Totally Wicked Stadium where the visitors have a far from convincing record.

Last 10 meetings:

Huddersfield 16, St Helens 22 (CCR6, 12/5/19).

Huddersfield 12, St Helens 40 (SLR6, 14/3/19).

St Helens 12, Huddersfield 16 (SLS8-R1, 10/8/18).

St Helens 66, Huddersfield 4 (SLR12, 20/4/18).

Huddersfield 12, St Helens 26 (SLR3, 23/2/18).

St Helens 40, Huddersfield 16 (SLS8-R6, 15/9/17).

Huddersfield 24, St Helens 16 (SLR16, 16/6/17).

St Helens 14, Huddersfield 14 (SLR8, 7/4/17).

Huddersfield 18, St Helens 34 (SLR22, 17/7/16).

Huddersfield 48, St Helens 20 (SLR15, 22/5/16).

(at St James' Park, Newcastle)

SUPER LEAGUE SUMMARY

St Helens won 37 (includes wins in 2009 and 2010 play-offs).

Huddersfield won 12.

1 draw.

St Helens highest score: 68-18 (h, 1998). Widest margin: 66-4, h, 2018).

Huddersfield highest score: 48-20 (MW, 2016). Widest margin: 40-4, a, 2013).