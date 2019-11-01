Justin Holbrook gets down to work at Gold Coast Titans

New Gold Coast Titans coach Justin Holbrook insists he has a lucid and uncomplicated plan for his players as they prepare to return for the start of pre-season on Monday



“We’ve all got to work hard and that is the clear and simple plan,” said the former St Helens boss, who steered the Super League giants to 2019 Grand Final glory over Salford City Reds.

The Aussie officially took over the reins of the NRL outfit this week and speaking to members and fans outlined his aims for a club which finished bottom of the league last season.

“I’ve been asked ‘what type of coach are you?’ and I say ‘I don’t know. I just coach the way I do’,” Holbrook told the club website.

He said: ''I just want to be boss of a side which works as hard as it can and competes. I want to compete every week. I know it is so simple and obvious, but that is the way I coach. I want us to enjoy the way we play.

“I want people to come to our games looking forward to watching us play. That is the sort of side I want to create.

“We want to be winning games, don’t we? That is our job. We’re in sport, and rugby league is no different to any other sport.

“That is what (members and fans) want to see, and what we all want to see.

“From all the coaching staff, the playing group, we are all in this together. That’s what I want everyone to realise.

“There won’t be any finger pointing anywhere. We are all in this together, and we all have to buy into it, and be doing the best we can.”

Holbrook went on: “It has been great. Obviously the facilities here at Parkwood are first-class but the most pleasing thing from my point of view is we’ve got everything we need, which is fantastic.

“I have met all the staff, who are great people, so first thoughts are really good.

“It will just be great to get going. We have seven weeks leading up to Christmas. It is just a matter of getting the boys going again and working on all aspects of the game.

“There is not one particular area, you have to be good at everything. You have to be fit, fast and strong and skilful – and all of that type of stuff is what we will focus on leading up to Christmas.''

After a remarkable stint at St Helens, Holbrook says he is looking forward to the challenge of replicating that success at the Titans.

“For myself and my family, the club and the town of St Helens was great for us, and I loved my time there,” he said.

“But as I said all along, I do want to coach over in the NRL, and I am lucky enough to get the opportunity here at the Titans.

“Mixed emotions a little bit, because it is always hard to leave when you are going really well. But it is also the most pleasing thing. It would have been harder to leave if we hadn’t got the job done.

“So to know that we have won the Super League title, and it is back in St Helens, makes it easier to leave, to be honest.”