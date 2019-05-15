Josh Jones will be out to impress as Saints welcome Salford

Salford's Josh Jones will be in the shop window at St Helens on Friday night if reports, which suggest he could be returning to the club where he launched his professional career, are true.



Neighbours Wigan Warriors are also believed to be interested in the centre/second rower, who celebrated his 26th birthday a few days ago.

Saints will, however, be hoping to spoil his celebrations and maintain a stranglehold on top spot in the Betfred Super League table.

Skipper James Roby has been ruled out with a niggling injury and Danny Richardson also side-lined - being replaced by Jack Welsby and James Bentley.

St. Helens 19- man squad: Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Kevin Naiqama, Regan Grace, Theo Fages, Alex Walmsley, Zeb Taia, Joseph Paulo, Morgan Knowles, Kyle Amor 17. Dom Peyroux, Adam Swift, Matty Lees,Jack Ashworth, Aaron Smith, James Bentley, Lachlan Coote, Matty Costello, Jack Welsby.

Pauli Pauli is set to make his Salford debut after being included in head coach Ian Watson’s squad.

The forward joined the Red Devils yesterday (Tuesday) on loan from Wakefield Trinity.

Pauli said: “It’s always exciting to get on the field with a new bunch of blokes and see how they play.

“St Helens are a top team, so hopefully we can prove this week that we can do something.

“I just want to turn up for the boys and play. That’s why I enjoy playing and that’s what I’m here for.”

Squad: Niall Evalds, Kris Welham, Rob Lui, Lee Mossop, Gil Dudson, Josh Jones, George Griffin, Joey Lussick, Adam Walker, Greg Burke, Tyrone McCarthy, Ben Nakubuwai, Logan Tomkins, Dan Murray, Derrell Olpherts, Ken Sio, Krisnan Inu, Pauli Pauli, Jackson Hastings.

The matCh is being screened live by Sky.