Joseph Paulo returns to Saints' squad for trip to Hull FC

Joseph Paulo returns to the 19-man Saints' squad for their final game of the Betfred Super League regular season at Hull FC on Friday night



He replaces Danny Richardson - the only change from last week's home win against the Huddersfield Giants - as the runway leaders face an Airlie Birds outfit who need to pick up the points to have any hopes of reaching the play-offs.

Mark Percival picked up a head injury against the Giants, but is fit enough to be named in the squad

Saints (from): 1. Jonny Lomax, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Kevin Naiqama, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Regan Grace, 6. Theo Fages, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Luke Thompson, 11. Zeb Taia, 12. Joseph Paulo, 13. LMS, 15. Morgan Knowles, 16. Kyle Amor, 17. Dom Peyroux, 20. Jack Ashworth, 22. James Bentley, 23. Lachlan Coote, 24. Matty Costello.

Lee Radford has made two changes to his 19-man squad. Jordan Lane, who received Hull FC’s Young Player of the Year award for a second straight year at their annual awards dinner, will return to action in the final regular season fixture of the 2019 campaign.

The other change sees former St Helens forward Andre Savelio return to Radford’s squad after recovering from a foot injury. Lane and Savelio replace Sika Manu and Jack Logan.

Hull FC (from): 1 Jamie Shaul, 2. Bureta Faraimo, 3. Carlos Tuimavave, 4. Josh Griffin, 6. Al.bert Kelly, 7. Marc Sneyd, 8. Scott Taylor, 9. Danny Houghton, 10. Josh Bowden, 12. Mark Minichiello, 14. Jake Connor, 19. Masi Matongo, 20. Brad Fash, 22. Jordan Lane, 23. Mickey Paea, 33. Ratu Naulago, 34. Gareth Ellis, 35. Andre Savelio, 39. Tevita Satae.