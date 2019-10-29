Jonny Lomax set to start at full back for Great Britain against New Zealand

Great Britain Rugby League Lions head coach Wayne Bennett has made three changes to his provisional starting line up for this Saturday’s Test against New Zealand Kiwis at Eden Park.

Two of the changes are enforced by injury with Oliver Gildart (shoulder) and Luke Thompson (rib) both ruled out while full back Lachlan Coote is replaced by his St Helens team mate Jonny Lomax.

Jake Connor makes his return to the national side having featured in all four games for England against New Zealand in 2018 whilst South Sydney Rabbitohs front rower Tom Burgess is set to start this week having come off the bench in Saturday’s loss to Tonga Invitational XIII.

Warrington Wolves pair of Joe Philbin and Daryl Clark have been drafted into the squad to replace Coote and Thompson.

Prop Philbin played in all three games for Ireland at the 2017 World Cup and has four caps in total for the Wolfhounds. He was part of the England Knights squad who toured Papua New Guinea in 2018.

Blake Austin and Jake Trueman come into the wider squad for selection this week having been outside for the 21 man squad for the clash with Tonga Invitational XIII. The squad will be further reduced to 19 on Friday with a confirmed starting line-up named an hour before kick off on Saturday.

The 21 man squad in full is:

1. Jonny Lomax (Orrell St James, St Helens)

2. Jermaine McGillvary (Deighton Juniors, Huddersfield Giants)

3. Zak Hardaker (Featherstone Lions, Wigan Warriors)

4. Jake Connor (Siddal, Hull FC)

5. Ryan Hall (Oulton Raiders, Sydney Roosters)

6. Gareth Widdop (Kings Cross, St George Illawarra Dragons)

7. Jackson Hastings (Western Suburbs Red Devils, Salford Red Devils)

8. Chris Hill (New Springs Lions, Warrington Wolves)

9. Josh Hodgson (East Hull, Canberra Raiders)

10. Tom Burgess (Dewsbury Moor, South Sydney Rabbitohs)

11. John Bateman (Bradford Dudley Hill, Canberra Raiders)

12. Elliott Whitehead (West Bowling, Canberra Raiders)

13. James Graham (c) (Thatto Heath, St George Illawarra Dragons)

14. Josh Jones (Blackbrook, Salford Red Devils)

15. Joe Philbin (Culcheth Eagles, Warrington Wolves)

16. Daryl Clark (Fryston Warriors, Warrington Wolves)

17. Alex Walmsley (Dewsbury Celtic, St Helens)

18. Jack Hughes (Golborne Parkside, Warrington Wolves)

19. George Williams (Wigan St Patricks, Wigan Warriors)

20. Jake Trueman (West Bowling, Castleford Tigers)

21. Blake Austin (Doonside Roos, Warrington Wolves)