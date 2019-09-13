Jonny Lomax close to try-scoring milestone for St Helens

Jonny Lomax is honing-in on a century of Super League tries - and will be hoping to reach that magical milestone in the final fixture of the regular season at Hull FC tonight (Friday).



One club man Lomax - already with more than 200 appearances under his belt for Saints - now stands on 99 and having already plundered 18 tries so far this season few people will bet against him adding to his tally at the KCOM.

Saints' record, too, against their Humberside rivals is quite impressive - having won eight of their last 10 encounters.

LAST 10 MEETINGS

Hull FC 12, St Helens 40 (SLR21, 5/7/19).

St Helens 62, Hull FC 16 (SLR12, 22/4/19).

St Helens 38, Hull FC 12 (SLS8-R5, 14/9/18).

Hull FC 18, St Helens 34 (SLR21, 13/7/18).

St Helens 25, Hull FC 22 (CCQF, 3/6/18).

St Helens 26, Hull FC 12 (SLR10, 6/4/18).

St Helens 6, Hull FC 8 (SLS8-R2, 11/8/17).

St Helens 19, Hull FC 12 (SLR21, 7/7/17).

Hull FC 0, St Helens 45 (SLR14, 20/5/17).

(at St James' Park, Newcastle)

Hull FC 24, St Helens 14 (SLR4, 10/3/17).

SUPER LEAGUE SUMMARY

Hull FC won 17.

St Helens won 34 (includes win in 2006 Grand Final and wins in 2001 and 2006 play-offs).

Three draws.

Hull FC highest score: 44-6 (h, 2005 and also widest margin).

St Helens highest score: 74-16 (h, 1999 and also widest margin).