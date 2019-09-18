Jonny Lomax claims hat-trick of awards including Saints' player of the year

Jonny Lomax, who arguably has been Saints' most consistent performer in 2019, collected a hat-trick of accolades at last night's awards dinner at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Half back Lomax walked away with the main prize on the night which is chosen by Saints' head coach Justin Holbrook and members of his coaching team.

The 29-year old has had a season to remember personally, scoring 18 tries in 28 appearances and laying on a further 21 scores for his Saints teammates who also recognised his contribution as they voted him the 2019 Players’ Player of the Year.

The St.Helens fans also voted Lomax as their Members Player of the Year for 2019 as the stand off took home the three main awards on the night.

Lomax beat off competition from fellow fan favourite Lachlan Coote who has had a stellar season to date in his debut season at Saints, closely followed by Luke Thompson and Tommy Makinson who finished in third and fourth respectively.

Meanwhile, Matty Lees was rewarded for a hardworking and impressive season as he took home the Young Player of the Year Award.

The 21-year old has been one of the stand-out performers in the forwards for Holbrook’s side this year, and although he will unfortunately not play a part in the season finale due to injury, his performances have not been forgotten.

Regan Grace won the 2019 Try of the Season award after fans voted his dazzling Round 10 try against Warrington back in April as their winner.

Jodie Cunningham took home two awards on the night winning Women’s Player of the Year as well as the Chairman’s Award recognising her contribution to growing the women’s game across the country. She will be hoping to help lead the Saints Women to Grand Final success later this season.

Academy captain Sam Royle won the Academy Player of the Year award after he led his side to the Grand Final, while Taylor Pemberton took home the U16s Player of the Year award as he impressed both for Saints and for England.

Elsewhere, LDRL captain Mike Thompson took home the LDRL Player of the Year award for his work with people who have varied levels of ability and for the value he brings as an all-round rugby player and leader.

A full list of 2019 award winners:

LDRL Player of the Year: Mike Thompson

Under 16s Player of the Year: Taylor Pemberton

Under 19s Player of the Year, sponsored by Pepsi Max: Sam Royle

Women’s Player of the Year, sponsored by Healy and Gray Wines: Jodie Cunningham

Young Player of the Year, sponsored by Old J Spiced Rum: Matty Lees

Members’ Player of the Year, sponsored by Staropramen: Jonny Lomax

Try of the Year, sponsored by Coors Light: Regan Grace

Players’ Player of the Year, sponsored by Carling: Jonny Lomax

Chairman’s Award: Jodie Cunningham

Player of the Year, sponsored by LWC Drinks: Jonny Lomax