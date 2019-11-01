Jonny Lomax and Alex Walmsley in Great Britain team to face New Zealand

Jonny Lomax and Alex Walmsley have been included in head coach Wayne Bennett's final 17-man Great Britain Lions' squad for tomorrow's first Test against New Zealand in Auckland.



Coach Bennett has brought in Jake Connor at centre and prop Joe Philbin onto the bench to plug the gaps created by injury to Oliver Gildart and Luke Thompson and made a tactical move by adding hooker Daryl Clark to the squad.

Great Britain stand-off Gareth Widdop says the team have put their opening tour defeat behind them and are ready to take on the Kiwis..

The tourists have moved on from Hamilton, where they suffered a surprise 14-6 defeat by a Tongan Invitational XIII, and are gearing up for back-to-back Tests with New Zealand, starting at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.

"It's been a great week," Widdop said. "We reviewed last week's game and moved on.

"We looked at areas where we did well and areas where we need to improve. It's going to be tough but we will certainly be better for last week's game."

The Test will be part of a triple header at Eden Park, sandwiched between Oceania Cup matches between Samoa and Fiji and Australia against Tonga.

New Zealand: R Tuivasa-Sheck (NZ Warriors); K Maumalo (NZ Warriors), C Nicoll-Klokstad (Canberra), J Manu (Sydney Roosters), J Isaako (Brisbane); K Foran (Canterbury Bulldogs), B Marshall (Wests Tigers, capt); Z Tetevano (Sydney Roosters), B Smith (Melbourne), J Waerea-Hargreaves (Sydney Roosters), B Nikora (Cronulla), K Bromwich (Melbourne), J Tapine (Canberra).

Replacements: J Hughes (Melbourne), C Harawira-Naera (Canterbury Bulldogs), L Ah Mau (NZ Warriors), A Blair (NZ Warriors).

Great Britain: J Lomax (St Helens); J McGillvary (Huddersfield), Z Hardaker (Wigan), J Connor (Hull), R Hall (Sydney Roosters); G Widdop (St George Illawarra), J Hastings (Salford); C Hill (Warrington), J Hodgson (Canberra), T Burgess (Sydney Roosters), J Bateman (Canberra), E Whitehead (Canberra), J Graham (St George Illawarrra (capt).

Replacements: J Jones (Salford), J Philbin (Warrington), D Clark (Warrington), A Walmsley (St Helens).

Referee: C Kendall (England).