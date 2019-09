Former Wigan Warriors winger Jason Robinson OBE will present the Harry Sunderland Trophy at the Betfred Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford on October 12.



The Harry Sunderland Trophy is awarded to the man of the match in the biggest Super League game of the season.

Robinson was the first man to win the trophy in a Grand Final, when his Wigan side beat Leeds Rhinos 10-4 back in 1998.