James Roby to sit out Challenge Cup final rehearsal against Warrington

Saints have resisted the temptation to making sweeping changes to their 19-man squad ahead of Thursday night's Wembley dress rehearsal against Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.



The only change from the players on duty last week involves skipper James Roby making way for Matty Costello.

Costello missed the win over Wakefield Trinity, but returns after scoring for Leigh Centurions in their victory over Swinton on Sunday.

Zeb Taia retains his place in the 19 after coming through the win over Trinity unscathed following his shoulder injury.

Alex Walmsley (eye), Morgan Knowles (rib) and Lachlan Coote (knee) are still missing.

Squad: 1. Jonny Lomax, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Kevin Naiqama, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Regan Grace, 6. Theo Fages, 7. Danny Richardson, 10. Luke Thompson, 11. Zeb Taia, 12. Joseph Paulo, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 16. Kyle Amor, 17. Dom Peyroux, 19. Matty Lees, 20. Jack Ashworth, 21. Aaron Smith, 22. James Bentley, 24. Matty Costello, 29. Jack Welsby.

Warrington head coach Steve Price has named an 18-man squad, instead of the usual 19, ahead of the fixture but his initial list of players doesn't include injured Aussie play maker Blake Austin. Maybe he is delaying his final decision to give Austin more time to recover.

Winger Tom Lineham was the only Warrington player to be banned following the bad tempered affair against Catalans. He was given a one-match penalty notice for a grade A offence of striking Samisoni Langi with his shoulder.

Chris Hill, who was sin-binned in the first half along with Micky McIlorum for punching, and Jake Mamo, who received a second yellow card for use of his head, were both told they will face no further action.

Warrington squad: Sitaleki Akauola, Luther Burrell, Ben Currie, Matt Davis, Riley Dean, Bryson Goodwin, Chris Hill, Luis Johnson, Toby King, Harvey Livett, Jake Mamo, Pat Moran, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Stefan Ratchford, Lama Tasi, Josh Thewlis, Danny Walker, Ben Westwood

Passes are still on sale for Thursday night’s clash by contacting the club ticket office.