James Roby rested as Justin Holbrook names St Helens squad for visit of Dragons

Head coach Justin Holbrook has made several changes to his 19 man squad ahead of the clash with the Catalans Dragons at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Sunday.



Holbrook said earlier this week that he has reason to mix up his squad given the mental and physically draining Easter schedule and he has done that with four changes.

As expected, Frenchman Theo Fages returns to the squad, not having played since suffering a hip injury in the win over Hull KR.

Zeb Taia also returns after being rested for the win at Hull on Easter Monday, while two other notable inclusions see James Bentley, who scored a hat-trick on loan at Leigh at the weekend, named along with Matty Costello, who also scored a try for Leigh in the same game.

Tommy Makinson misses out after picking up a back spasm against Hull as Holbrook revealed yesterday, Morgan Knowles is serving a one-match ban and James Roby is rested.

Luke Thompson, Mark Percival and Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook are all injured, but hat-trick hero Adam Swift retains his place as does recent debutant Joe Batchelor, try scorer Jack Welsby and young hooker Aaron Smith.

Holbrook said: “We were disappointed not to win in France a few weeks ago. 'We didn't play badly but our kick defence let us down.

''There wasn't much in the game in tough conditions but we would like to beat them this Sunday.

''They are definitely a top five side and they just struggle with consistency, but they are coming off a few good wins and they are capable of playing well on their day so it is up to us to play

better."

St.Helens 19 man squad: 1. Jonny Lomax, 3. Kevin Naiqama, 5. Regan Grace, 6. Theo Fages, 7. Danny Richardson, 8. Alex Walmsley, 11. Zeb Taia, 12. Joseph Paulo, 16. Kyle Amor, 17. Dom Peyroux, 18. Adam Swift, 19. Matty Lees, 20. Jack Ashworth, 21. Aaron Smith, 22. James Bentley, 23. Lachlan Coote 24. Matty Costello, 25. Joe Batchelor, 29. Jack Welsby.