Jackson Hastings wins Rugby League Writers Player of the Year award

Salford half-back Jackson Hastings has been named 2019 Super League player of the year by the Rugby League Writers and Broadcasters' Association.



The former Sydney Roosters and Manly player gained an overwhelming majority of the votes cast by members up to the end of the regular season.

The 23-year-old Hastings, who is joining Wigan for 2020, is favourite to win the Steve Prescott Man of Steel award after playing a key role in the Red Devils' successful run to the play-offs in his first full season in Super League.

Other players to receive nominations were Lachlan Coote, Jonny Lomax, Luke Thompson, Alex Walmsley, Regan Grace and Tommy Makinson from St Helens, Warrington's Blake Austin and Jordan Abdull from London Broncos.