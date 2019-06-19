Jack Ashworth cleared to face Leeds after penalty charge downgraded

Jack Ashworth is free to play against Leeds Rhinos at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night after his dangerous contact charge has been downgraded from grade B to A which combined with his previous clean record means he will face a zero match penalty notice.

Saints appealed against 23-year-old Ashworth’s one-match suspension after he was found guilty of making dangerous contact on Huddersfield Giants player Oliver Russell in the 36th minute of the Betfred Super League round 18 fixture on Friday.

The Rochdale-born centre/second rower pleaded not guilty to the Grade B offence for ‘striking with his hand, arm or shoulder of his opponent’ and the RFL overturned the penalty notice.

Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook was also charged with making late contact on former team-mate Lee Gaskell, but will face no ban, while James Bentley is also available for the Super League round 19 clash with the Rhinos after he was adjudged to lift Jake Wardle into a dangerous position in the 68th minute of the Giants' showdown, but will also face a zero match penalty notice.

Ashworth was accompanied to the hearing by assistant coaches Paul Wellens and Richard Marshall.