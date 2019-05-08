Huddersfield test as Saints set off on road to Wembley

Saints haven't graced Wembley since their victory over Hull FC in 2008 but will be hoping to end the long and frustrating wait this season and judging by their current Super League form will take some stopping.



But turning their attention on the sudden-death Coral Challenge Cup presents a different kind of test and can sometimes make a mockery of form.

That's why Justin Holbrook's side will be taking nothing for granted in their sixth round tie against the Huddersfield Giants at the John Smith's Stadium on Sunday (kick-off 6.05pm). even though their opponents are languishing close to the bottom of Super League with only five wins from 14 outings.

Saints will be firm favourites but their West Yorkshire rivals are capable of upsetting the apple cart and the stage seems set for a rip-roaring encounter.

Saints fans wishing to attend Sunday's Coral Challenge Cup sixth round tie at Huddersfield can buy tickets from the club, on-line, or by telephoning 01744 455052 and will cost £10 for adults and concessions and £5 for U17s.

The ticket office will be open until Friday between 9am and 5pm and on Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

All junior members are admitted free but a swap ticket must be collected from the ticket office at the Totally Wicked Stadium in order to gain access.

Coach travel, costing £11 for members and £13 for non-members, is also available and buses will leave the ground at 3.30pm.

Tickets purchased on match day at the John Smith's Stadium will increase in price to £15 for adults/concessions and £10 for U17s.

LAST 10 SUPER LEAGUE OUTINGS

Huddersfield 12, St Helens 40 (SLR6, 14/3/19)

St Helens 12, Huddersfield 16 (SLS8-R1, 10/8/18)

St Helens 66, Huddersfield 4 (SLR12, 20/4/18)

Huddersfield 12, St Helens 26 (SLR3, 23/2/18)

St Helens 40, Huddersfield 16 (SLS8-R6, 15/9/17)

Huddersfield 24, St Helens 16 (SLR16, 16/6/17)

St Helens 14, Huddersfield 14 (SLR8, 7/4/17)

Huddersfield 18, St Helens 34 (SLR22, 17/7/16)

Huddersfield 48, St Helens 20 (SLR15, 22/5/16)

(at St James' Park, Newcastle)

St Helens 30, Huddersfield 16 (SLR1, 5/2/16)

Previous Challenge Cup meetings:

2014 (Round 4) Huddersfield 16 St Helens 17

2009 (Semi-Final) Huddersfield 24 St Helens 14

(at Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington)

2006 (FINAL) Huddersfield 12 St Helens 42

(at Twickenham)

2005 (Round 4) Huddersfield 22 St Helens 26

2004 (Semi-Final) Huddersfield 6 St Helens 46

(at Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington)

2001 (Quarter Final) St Helens 54 Huddersfield 16

1994 (Round 4) Huddersfield 16 St Helens 23

1981 (Round 1) Huddersfield 8 St Helens 10

1978 (Quarter Final) St Helens 31 Huddersfield 5

1972 (Round 2) St Helens 32 Huddersfield 9

1968 (Round 1) St Helens 0 Huddersfield 5

1962 (Round 2) St Helens 2 Huddersfield 13

1954 (Round 2) Huddersfield 12 St Helens 5

1953 (FINAL) Huddersfield 15 St Helens 10

(at Wembley Stadium)

1937 (Round 1) St Helens 4 Huddersfield 11

1924 (Round 2) Huddersfield 24 St Helens 13

1915 (FINAL) Huddersfield 37 St Helens 3

(at Watersheddings, Oldham)

1913 (Round 1) St Helens 0 Huddersfield 19

KYLE AMOR needs one appearance to reach 150 for St Helens..Debut: Warrington Wolves (a) (SL) (W38-8) (Prop, 1 try) (13 February, 2014)

MARK PERCIVAL needs one appearance to reach 150 for his career - 142 for St Helens (2013-2019), 1 for Rochdale Hornets (2014, dual-registration),,6 for England (2016-2018)

ADAM SWIFT needs two tries to reach 100 for his career - 86 for St Helens (2012-2019), 2 for Leigh Centurions (2019, dual-registration), 3 for Sheffield Eagles (2018, dual-registration), 4 for Rochdale Hornets (2013-2014, dual-registration), for Whitehaven (2013, dual-registration).

JONNY LOMAX needs three tries to reach 100 for his career - 97 for St Helens (2009-2019).