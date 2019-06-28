How Saints had the Indian sign over the Wolves

Not too many years ago, Warrington Wolves couldn't buy a win against Saints for love nor money.



It was the most embarrassing set of results to beset any club following the switch to summer rugby.

The Wire didn't win a single league match against their neighbours between 1996 - the first season of Super League rugby - and 2000 before breaking their duck during the 2001 campaign.

Saints, however, have continued to hold the Indian sign over their rivals, including victories in all 12 meetings from 2004 to the completion of the 2010 season and even now results weigh heavily in their favour.

In the last 10 meetings alone, which includes a semi-final play-off, the table-toppers have won six times and lost the remainder.

Results:

St Helens 38, Warrington 12 (SLR10, 12/4/19)

St Helens 13, Warrington 18 (SLSF, 4/10/18)

Warrington 14, St Helens 34 (SLS8-R6, 22/9/18)

St Helens 14, Warrington 12 (SLR23, 26/7/18)

Warrington 12, St Helens 30 (SLR5, 9/3/18)

Warrington 40, St Helens 18 (SLR13, 5/5/17)

St Helens 31, Warrington 6 (SLR6, 24/3/17)

Warrington 18, St Helens 10 (SLSF, 29/9/16)

Warrington 18, St Helens 20 (SLS8-R1, 4/8/16)

St Helens 4, Warrington 26 (SLR17, 3/6/16)

Super League summary

Warrington won 14 (includes wins in 2012, 2016 and 2018 play-offs)

St Helens won 49 (includes wins in 2010 and 2012 play-offs)

2 draws

Warrington highest score: 56-22 (h, 2001 and also widest margin)

St Helens highest score: 72-2 (h, 2002 and also widest margin)

But historical facts will not mean a thing to the players - most of whom won't be even be aware of them.

It's what happens on the night that will count and with the hot spell forecast to continue, the expected firm conditions under foot on a perfect playing surface could lead to a classic encounter between two sides who like to throw the ball around and also possess power and pace in all departments.

LUKE Thompson needs one appearance to reach 150 for his career - 144 for St Helens (2013-2019), 1 for Rochdale Hornets (2015, dual-registration), 4 for England (2018)

KEVIN Naiqama requires one appearance to reach 150 for his career - 19 for St Helens (2019), 90 for Wests Tigers (2015-2018), 8 for Penrith Panthers (2014), 15 for Newcastle Knights (2010, 2012-2013), 17 for Fiji (2009, 2013-2018)