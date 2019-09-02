How does Saints' 4-0 win over Castleford rank in low scoring encounters?

Saints' fans may be wondering whether their 4-0 Super League home victory over Castleford Tigers on Friday night represented the lowest-scoring encounter in which they have been involved since their first-ever fixture against Liverpool Royal Infirmary in January 1874 - a couple of months after being established.



I stand to be corrected but according to records at my disposal a scoreless draw against Bradford in the quarter final of the Challenge Cup on March 11, 1950, is something that can only ever be equalled in the future - never bettered.

Bradford won the subsequent replay 11-0 at Odsal in a season which Saints had another low scoring Challenge Cup tie.

That year's first round matches were also played on a home and away basis and the aggregate score deciding the winners - Saints triumphing 10-6 at Knowsley Road against Halifax and then losing the second leg 2-0 at Thrum Hall.

Saints had some top class players in their 1950 team which included Alan Prescott, Steve Llewellyn, Jimmy Lowe, Stan McCormick Jimmy Honey and Jack Grundy.

More recently, Saints won 4-0 at Celtic Crusaders in the Super League in March 2009.thanks to a try from winger Tom Armstrong.