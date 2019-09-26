Hosts revealed for Super League awards night

Gethin Jones and Jenna Brooks will host the inaugural Betfred Super League Awards at The Lowry Theatre on Sunday, October 6.



Brooks is a familiar face to Super League fans given her regular pitch side presence for Sky Sports. She has also presented the Man of Steel Awards for the past two years.

But this year's revamped format sees a new concept and a new host line-up.

TV and radio presenter Jones, formerly of Blue Peter and Strictly Come Dancing, is teaming up with Super League for 2019.

He said: "I'm delighted to have been asked to host this awards night alongside Jenna, and I am looking forward to meeting the biggest names in the game.

"As soon as this event was pitched to me, I loved the concept.

"Changing things up slightly this year, the plan is to have a bit of fun with some of the great personalities and players within the sport.

"There will be an informal feel to it - and the way in which the coaches and players are going to be honoured is spot on.

"Without revealing too much, knowing what I know about the event, it's not one to miss if you're a Super League fan. The footage and set up is incredible!

"As you can imagine, there’s some decent action from this season.

"The whole event is bold, ambitious and it's going to be a great night."

Jenna added: "I always look forward to this night of the season, so I'm really happy to be invited back again.

"It's a real privilege to mix with the great names in the sport.

"The sense of anticipation is a bit different this year because of the changes to the show and I am excited to see how all that comes together.

"There have been some amazing individual moments in the 2019 Super League season and some great team performances as well, so there are lots of things to celebrate."