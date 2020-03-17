Horse racing and Grand National cancellation and fallout: Everything you need to know

All horse racing in Britain will be suspended from Wednesday until the end of April due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the British Horseracing Authority has announced.

The Racing Post looks at the impact on both the racing and betting industries,

Could racing be suspended longer than this?

Quite easily. Government advice will guide the sport. The cancellation until May provides a break during which the course of the pandemic in Britain will hopefully become a lot clearer.

Could the Grand National be run at a later date this year?

In so much as any race can be rescheduled the answer is yes. However, the practicalities, logistics, timing and sheer scale of the Grand National would make it a challenging exercise. There was nothing in last night's statement from Aintree to indicate plans to restage the 2020 running.

What does this mean for Royal Ascot & The Derby?

It looks very much as if they will be lost for 2020, remarkable as that sounds. As BHA chief executive Nick Rust was quoted as saying, this is a national emergency. The prospect of large-scale sporting events taking place for quite some time looks close to zero.

What is the impact on horsemen, the betting industry and training centres?

The decision effectively removes the day job from trainers, jockeys, stable staff and thousands of racing's ancillary workers.

In turn this will place a huge strain on what are effectively a myriad of small businesses.

Trainers rely on fees paid by owners who may, because of the cancellation, take their horses out of training. Most jockeys are self-employed and rely hugely on their daily riding fees to make a living. Stable staff are at the mercy of the number of horses a trainer has in his care.

Newmarket is British racing's headquarters and as such is gearing up for the start of the 2020 Flat season so owners and trainers in the town are worried at the impact on their horses. Keeping horses in daily exercise is vital to their wellbeing so the miles of public gallops facilities in the town need to remain open for this to happen.

The major betting firms have already endured a substantial hit to their values in recent days due to the uncertainty and cancellation of other major sports events. Racing's decision to close down until May is likely to lead to the closure of high street betting shops and encourage bookmakers to seek other products to present to customers. Overseas racing, virtual racing and online gaming may all come to play a greater part.

How does this compare to foot & mouth?

The loss of racing will be as keenly felt as the 2001 outbreak of foot and mouth disease. That outbreak affected horse and horse movement so was markedly different in nature. There was one notable difference; in 2001 the sport was unlucky enough to lose the entire Cheltenham Festival.

Will greyhound racing continue behind closed doors?

For now, greyhound racing is continuing. The view being that the greyhound racing industry does not feel the reasons horseracing has ceased, for instance larger attendances, and the burden on NHS and medical staff, apply in the same way.

However, the Greyhound Board of Great Britain is in discussions with the betting industry to make sure there is a desire for the sport to continue.

From the Racing Post’s editor Tom Kerr on the Grand National being cancelled

The Grand National is racing’s greatest event, broadcast around the world and watched by tens of millions. For it to be cancelled is a devastating blow to racing, but more than that it highlights what extraordinary times we are living in.