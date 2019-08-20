Hicks named referee for Saints v Wolves Cup Final

Robert Hicks has been appointed to referee Saturday’s Coral Challenge Cup Final between St Helens and Warrington Wolves at Wembley Stadium.



It will be the Saddleworth-based official’s second Wembley final, after he took charge of last year’s match between the Wolves and Catalans Dragons.

Marcus Griffiths and Liam Moore will be the touch judges, with Ben Thaler the video referee.

Scott Mikalauskas and Richard Thompson will be reserve referee and touch judge respectively.

Cliff Hodgson will be the match commissioner and Stuart Marshall the time-keeper.

Chris Kendall has been appointed to referee the first AB Sundecks 1895 Cup Final between Sheffield Eagles and Widnes Vikings, which will follow the Coral Challenge Cup Final (kick off 5.30pm).

It is a first Wembley appointment for Kendall, a 27-year-old former Huddersfield Giants Academy player who joined the RFL’s squad of full-time officials in July 2015.

Dean Bowmer and Jonathan Roberts will be the touch judges, with Andy Smith and Michael Mannifield the in-goal judges.

David Moss will be the match commissioner and Tony Brown the time-keeper.

Preceding both games will be the traditional Year 7 final of the annual Warners Champion Schools' competition.

The finalists this year are Great Sankey of Warrington and Standish High from Wigan, and the officials are:



Referee: Luke Bland

Touch judges: Mackenzie Maddison; Alex Cameron

In goal judges: Ryan Cox; Matthew Clayton

Reserve official: Harry Dixon