Heartbreak for St Helens women after last gasp play-off defeat by Leeds Rhinos

There was semi-final heartbreak for St Helens Women as their dreams of reaching the Super League Grand Final were shattered in a tense and dramatic finale at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Sunday with opponents Leeds Rhinos grabbing a last-gasp winning try.



It was an absorbing contest in which the hosts built up a good early lead with tries from Paige Travis, Leah Burke and a nice dummy effort from Zoe Harris.

Action from St Helens women v Leeds. Picture: SWPix

Saints were good value for their 14-0 lead, but crucially the Rhinos’ Abbie Eatock scored just before half-time to give last year's runners-up some momentum to take into the second half.

And it was Courtney Hill, who was the first to cross after the break for the rejuvenated Rhinos.

Charlotte Booth then added her name to the scoresheet for the Rhinos as St Helens fumbled a high kick and Hill then levelled the scores via a penalty.

But with time ticking away Australian half-back Hill turned provider with a chip over the top, collecting and feeding Eatock to clinch an 18-14 victory.

Action from St Helens women v Leeds. Picture: SWpix

Leeds now face Castleford Tigers in the final at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday.

It is a repeat of the Challenge Cup Final in July, which Leeds won.