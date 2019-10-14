Harry Sunderland award winner Luke Thompson joins elite band of St Helens players

Luke Thompson followed in the footsteps of an illustrious band of St Helens players when he was named Harry Sunderland man of the match after Saturday's 23-6 victory over Salford Red Devils in the Old Trafford Grand Final.



He became the ninth Saints star to be presented with the award and the first prop forward to do so since the 1991-92 campaign when Wigan's Andy Platt (who started his career at Knowsley Road) lifted the trophy.

Skipper Chris Joynt achieved the feat twice (1992-93 and 2000) and others to earn a place on the honours board are: Albert Halsall(1965-66), Frank Myler (1969-70), George Nicholls (1975-76), Geoff Pimblett (1976-77), Harry Pinner (1984-85), Paul Wellens (2006) and current skipper James Roby( 2014).

Thompson played all but eight minutes of the final which is not only a staggering feat for a forward but testimony to his overall fitness.

At the same time he must have been closely challenged for the accolade by fellow forward Alex Walmsley and Aussie full back Lachlan Coote.

Tommo, 24, declared:'' It is just an honour to be part of a great team, the best I've played in since joining the club.''

And departing coach Justin Holbrook insisted: ''Luke is the best prop forward in the world as far as I am concerned.''

Now the question on every Saints' fans lips is whether they will be able to hold on to the former Bold Miners and Pilkington Recs youngster once his existing contract ends at the end of next season.

Whether he will follow his idol, James Graham, to the NRL is in the melting point but I've a hunch, rightly or wrongly, that he will take the plunge unless chairman Eamonn McManus can persuade him otherwise.