Halifax centre Steve Tyrer earned Challenge Cup winners' medal ... with St Helens

No one will be relishing the thought of facing his home town club in the semi-final of the Coral Challenge Cup more than Halifax's Steve Tyrer.



The St Helens-born centre started his career at Knowsley Road in 2006 and landed on the doorstep of The Shay six years later following spells at Celtic Crusaders, Salford and Widnes (some on loan).

But he could never have dreamt that one day in the future he would come face-to-face with the club which launched his career at profession level just 80 minutes away from Wembley.

Tyrer said after the victory at Bradford via his twitter account: ''What a win, what a day.. see you all at Bolton.''

Realistically, the 30-year-old centre knows deep down the West Yorkshire club will need almost a miracle to topple the Betfred Super League leaders but he can boast something only Saints' skipper and former team-mate James Roby can match in the opposite camp … winning a Wembley medal.

Tyrer, who made his debut for the St Helens' first team as a substitute in the 52- 26 drubbing of Catalans Dragons on July 7, 2006, at the tender age of 17, was a member of the party which travelled to London for the 2007 final against the French club and while failing to make the squad on the day had the satisfaction of earning a winners' medal.

He had also played his part in the fourth round home victory against Batley Bulldogs, scoring 11 goals in 78-14 triumph and will forever figure in the history of his home-town club.

But no doubt he will be wanting to make piece of history for Halifax who last won the trophy in 1987 and that, significantly, was against Saints under the management of Alex Murphy