Grand Final countdown: The big match in numbers

We take a look at the numbers surrounding the 22nd Super League Grand Final between St Helens and Salford Red Devils at Old Trafford on Saturday night.



5 - St Helens lost five successive Grand Finals from 2007-11 but hold the record for most appearances with 11.

6 - Saints captain James Roby is hoping to avoid setting the record for most Grand Final defeats. He currently shares the unwanted record of five with Lee Gilmour, James Graham, Francis Meli, Leon Pryce, Paul Wellens and Jon Wilkin.

8 - St Helens have won all but two of the last 10 meetings with the Red Devils.

11 - Former Bradford and Leeds forward Jamie Peacock holds the record for most Grand Final appearances with 11. He also holds the record for most wins with nine.

13 - St Helens' former North Queensland full-back Lachlan Coote is hoping to become the 13th overseas player to win both a Super League and an NRL Grand Final, having helped the Cowboys to a 17-16 golden-point triumph over Brisbane in 2015.

13 - Salford's goalkicking winger Krisnan Inu goes into the game needing 13 points to reach 1,000 for his career. He has scored 239 in his first season for Salford, after previously playing for Widnes, Catalans Dragons, Canterbury Bulldogs, New Zealand Warriors and Parramatta Eels.

43 - Salford won the last of their six championships in 1976 and it is also 43 years since they lost 15-2 to St Helens in the clubs' only previous final meeting, the Premiership final at Swinton's Station Road ground.

200 - Salford hooker Logan Tomkins will bring up his double century of career appearances in his last match for the club at Old Trafford. His total comprises 136 for Salford, 47 for Wigan, 14 for Widnes and two for Workington.

300 - St Helens prop Kyle Amor will make his 300th career appearance on Saturday. He has played 167 of them for St Helens, the rest coming with Wakefield, Leeds, Whitehaven and Ireland.