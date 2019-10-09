Grand Final countdown: St Helens to make record-breaking 12th appearance at Old Trafford

Old Trafford has almost been a second home for Saints down the years.



They will make their 12th appearance in the Grand Final on Saturday when they face underdogs Salford Red Devils and will be seeking their sixth win in the competition which started in 1999.

But Ian Watson's rank outsiders, who are playing in their first Grand Final, will be hell-bent on claiming a place on the Super League honours board for the first time

GRAND FINAL RECORDS

Most Grand Finals: 11 St Helens (1999, 2000, 2002, 2006, 2007, 2008,

2009, 2010, 2011, 2014, 2019)

Most wins: 8 Leeds Rhinos (2004, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017).

Most losses: 5 St Helens (2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011).

5 Wigan Warriors (2000, 2001, 2003, 2014, 2015).

Highest score and widest margin: Bradford Bulls 37 Wigan Warriors 6 (2001).

Highest aggregate score: Leeds Rhinos 32 St Helens 16 (2011).

Most tries by a team: 6 Bradford Bulls (v Wigan Warriors, 2001).

Most points by a losing team: Wigan Warriors 20 Leeds Rhinos 22 (2015).

Biggest attendance: 73,512 Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors (2015).

Fastest try: Scott Naylor (Bradford Bulls) v St Helens, 2002 - three minutes.

Most tries by a player: 3 Michael Withers (Bradford Bulls) v Wigan

Warriors, 2001.

Most goals by a player: 7 (including one field goal) Paul Deacon

(Bradford Bulls) v Wigan Warriors, 2003.

Most points by a player:14 (1 try, 5 goals) Kevin Sinfield (Leeds v

Warrington 2012, one try and five goals.