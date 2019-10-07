Grand Final countdown: St Helens old boys Josh Jones and Mark Flanagan have happy memories of Old Trafford

Saints gave Josh Jones his big break in professional Rugby League - now he will be hoping to gun them down in the showpiece of the Betfred Super League season on Saturday night.



Chorley-born Jones, who is equally home in the centre or in the pack, will be wearing the colours of Salford Red Devils as they seek to lift the Grand Final trophy for the first time in their history.

Josh Jones and Paul Wellens embrace after the win over Wigan in 2014. Picture: SWPix

It will be his final game for the club before joining Super League rivals Hull FC in 2020 - and it goes without saying he will want to go out on a high.

He will be looking for a similar results to 2014 when, as a member of Nathan Brown's Saints' team, lifted the coveted trophy 14-6 at the expense of Wigan Warriors."

"It was the pinnacle of my career at the time. Now I want savour the same feeling once more,'' said the 26-year-old Jones, who played 105 matches for St Helens between 2012-2015 and scored 27 tries.

Another Saints 'old boy' will also be having similar thoughts.

Mark Flanagan was part of the set up at the Totally Wicked Stadium in 2014 and, like Jones, picked up a Grand Final winners' ring.

Salford has been hit by Grand Final fever. When tickets first went on sale hundreds of Red Devils fans queued from 5.30am to get their hands on tickets for one of the biggest game in the club's history which dates back to 1875.