Grand Final countdown: St Helens name 19-man squad for Old Trafford showdown

St Helens have named their 19-man squad for Saturday's Grand Final aga8inst Salford at Old Trafford.

Head coach Justin Holbrook has opted for the same 19 that defeated Wigan in the play-off semi final

St.Helens 19 man squad: 1. Jonny Lomax, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Kevin Naiqama, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Regan Grace, 6. Theo Fages, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Luke Thompson, 11. Zeb Taia, 12. Joseph Paulo, 13. LMS, 15. Morgan Knowles, 16. Kyle Amor, 17. Dom Peyroux, 20. Jack Ashworth, 21, Aaron Smith, 22. James Bentley, 23. Lachlan Coote.