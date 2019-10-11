Grand Final countdown: St Helens hold much the upper hand in recent meetings with Salford

If the bookmakers are to be believed, Salford Red Devils might as well hand over the Grand Final Trophy to St Helens now and don't both turning up at Old Trafford tomorrow night.



But don't kid yourself!

The bookies have logical reasons for making Justin Holbrook's side - beaten only three times this year in league and cup action - as red-hot favourites but they don't always get it right.

If Salford just happen to pick up the coveted trophy, it will represent the biggest upset since no-hopers Sheffield Eagles embarrassed mighty Wigan 17-8 in the 1998 Challenge Cup Final in front of 60,000 fans at Wembley.

St Helens, however, won't be reading too much into what is after all history and the fact they have toppled the Red Devils in eight of their last 10 league encounters as follows:

St Helens 32, Salford 30 (SLR15, 17/5/19)

Salford 4, St Helens 26 (SLR4, 28/2/19)

Salford 10, St Helens 60 (SLR13, 26/4/18)

St Helens 34, Salford 2 (SLR4, 4/3/18)

Salford 4, St Helens 30 (SLS8-R7, 21/9/17)

St Helens 25, Salford 24 (SLR19, 23/6/17)

Salford 22, St Helens 14 (SLR7, 30/3/17)

St Helens 34, Salford 20 (SLR14, 13/5/16)

Salford 44, St Helens 10 (SLR2, 11/2/16)

St Helens 32, Salford 12 (SLR17, 5/6/15)

Super League summary: Salford won 6, St Helens won 40

Salford highest score: 44-10 (h, 2016 and also widest margin)

St Helens highest score: 66-16 (h, 2001) .Widest margin: 58-4(a, 2000)

Previous final meeting - Premiership: Salford 2 St Helens 15 (at Station Road, Swinton,1976)

Kyle Amor, who is set to make his 300th career appearance when he runs out at Old Trafford for St Helens, is one seven players in the 19-man squad who played last time Saints won the Grand Final 2014 as well.

Tommy Makinson, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Mark Percival, Luke Thompson, Alex Walmsley and James Roby - who needs just one more appearance to reach 450 for St Helens - all played in the 14-6 win over Wigan Warriors, too.

Jonny Lomax also played in the 2010 and 2011 finals for St Helens, but was on the losing side in both.