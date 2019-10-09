Grand Final countdown: St Helens full back Lachlan Coote aiming for final double

Lachlan Coote has the chance to join the ranks of overseas players that have won both a Super League and NRL Grand Final.



Coote was full back for North Queensland Cowboys in their 17-16 golden point triumph over Brisbane Broncos in 2015 and will now be hoping to complete a double at Old Trafford on Saturday night..

The Aussie full back has been in impressive form during his first year at St Helens and to date has scored 16 tries, 112 goals and one drop goal.,

Overseas players who have completed the Grand Final winning double:

Darren Albert (Newcastle 1997/St Helens 2002)

Marcus Bai (Melbourne 1999/Leeds 2004)

Darren Britt (Sydney Bulldogs 1995/St Helens 2002)

Danny Buderus (Newcastle 2001/Leeds 2011)

Jason Cayless (Sydney Roosters 2002/St Helens 2006)

David Furner (Canberra 1994/Leeds 2004)

Daniel Gartner (Manly 1996/Bradford 2001 & 2003)

Ben Harris (Canterbury 2004/Bradford 2005)

Graham Mackay (Penrith 1991/Bradford 2001)

Danny Moore (Manly 1996/Wigan 1998)

Frank-Paul Nuuausala (Sydney Roosters 2013/Wigan 2016)

Pat Richards (Wests Tigers 2005/Wigan 2010 and 2013

Adrian Morley is the only British player to play in a Grand Final winning side in both England and Australia.

Morley played for Sydney Roosters when they defeated New Zealand Warriors 30-8 in 2002, and for Bradford Bulls when they defeated Leeds Rhinos 15-6 in 2005.