Grand Final countdown: St Helens coach Justin Holbrook - 'They don’t give you a trophy for playing well in the semi-final'

Justin Holbrook believes that the Super League title is St Helens’ to lose as he prepares for Saturday's Grand Final showdown with underdogs Salford Red Devils at Old Trafford.



The second most successful club in the competition's history, Saints are nevertheless without a crown since 2014 – a record that head coach Holbrook and his team are desperate to put right when they face Ian Watson's boys. .

And, having remained undefeated on home soil all season, they clinched the League Leaders' Shield by a record 16 point margin from second-in-the-table Wigan Warriors.

The Australian, who will be returning at the end of the season to coach the Gold Coast Titans, said:.“We’re a confident side but we’ve got no egos and we’re not arrogant.

“We’ve played well all year, we knew that, and I made it clear going into the game that if we play well, we’ll win – it’s that simple.

“We don’t have to produce anything different, that’s the best thing about the group and we are all clear on our roles.

“We had a good result against Wigan but we're not getting carried away with that, We’ve got to go out and t do it again.

“They don’t give you a trophy for playing well in the semi-final, they give it to you for the Grand Final.

“It would be disappointing (to lose), there’s no getting around that. If we haven’t won it, it’s because we haven’t performed on the night.

“We want to win the Super League trophy, that’s why we play the game.“