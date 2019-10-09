Grand Final countdown: Paul Clough, Chris Flannery and Matt Gidley share this unwanted record

Records are set to be smashed in any sport and Rugby League is no different.



It's not beyond the realms possibility one or two fresh milestones will be reached - good or bad - when Saints face Salford Red Devils in the Grand Final at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Facts and figures:

JAMIE Peacock holds the record for most Grand Final appearances, having played in the Super League title decider on 11 occasions.

Peacock also holds the record for most Grand Final wins, with nine. He won with Bradford in 2001, 2003 and 2005 and was undefeated for Leeds in 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2015. He was on the losing side for Bradford in 2002 and 2004.

SEVEN players share the unwanted record of five defeats in Grand Finals - Lee Gilmour, James Graham, Francis Meli, Leon Pryce, James Roby, Paul Wellens and Jon Wilkin.

Graham, Meli, Roby, Wellens and Wilkin all lost with St Helens in successive years from 2007 to 2011.

Gilmour lost with Saints in 2007, 2008 and 2009, with Bradford in 2002 and with Wigan in 2000. Pryce lost with St Helens in 2007, 2008 and 2009 and with Bradford in 1999 and 2002.

CARL Ablett holds the record for most Grand Final appearances without suffering defeat (seven), having featured in the victorious Leeds sides of 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2017.

ST HELENS' Paul Clough (2008, 2009, 2010, 2011), Chris Flannery (2007, 2008, 2009, 2010) and Matt Gidley (2007, 2008, 2009, 2010), Warrington's Chris Hill (2012, 2013, 2016, 2018) and Stefan Ratchford (2012, 2013, 2016, 2018) - along with the late Terry Newton - share the unwanted record of most Grand Final appearances without a win.

Newton lost with Leeds in 1998 and with Wigan in 2000, 2001 and 2003.

KEVIN Sinfield holds the records for most appearances and wins as captain in a Super League Grand Final - having skippered Leeds on eight occasions (2004 (w), 2005 (l), 2007 (w), 2008 (w), 2009 (w), 2011 (w), 2012 (w) and 2015 (w).