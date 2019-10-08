Grand Final countdown: Chris Kendall appointed as referee for Old Trafford showdown

Chris Kendall has been appointed to referee Saturday’s Betfred Super League Grand Final between St Helens and Salford Red Devils at Old Trafford.



It will be the 27-year-old’s first Grand Final appointment, and he will become the 11th referee for the 22nd Super League Grand Final.

Kendall is a former Huddersfield Giants Academy player who joined the Rugby Football League’s panel of full-time referees in 2015, and whose previous appointments include the 2017 World Cup, where he was a touch judge in the final, and the first AB Sundecks 1895 Cup Final at Wembley this summer, as well as the Million Pound Game in each of the last two seasons.

Ben Thaler has been appointed as video referee, with Clint Sharrad and Marcus Griffiths touch-judges, Liam Moore the reserve referee, and Dean Bowmer the reserve touch judge.

Darren Hayes will be match commissioner, and Paul Crashley the time keeper.

The appointments have also been announced for the Betfred Women’s Super League Grand Final, between Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos at the Totally Wicked Stadium in St Helens on Friday night.

Greg Dolan, who has returned from serious injury to earn a place on the RFL’s full-time panel last year, will be the referee, with Cameron Worsley and Gareth Jones as touch-judges.

The officiating team also includes Aileen Mills, who was appointed the first female member of the RFL’s panel of Match Commissioners this season.

Steve Ganson, the RFL’s Head of Match Officials, said: “Congratulations to all of the officials for their Grand Final appointments. As ever, it’s a reward for their performances throughout the 2019 season.”

Match Official Appointments

Betfred Super League Grand Final (Saturday October 12, Old Trafford)

Referee: Chris Kendall

Touch Judges: Clint Sharrad, Marcus Griffiths

Video Referee: Ben Thaler

Reserve Referee: Liam Moore

Reserve Touch Judge: Dean Bowmer

Match Commissioner: Darren Hayes

Timekeeper: Paul Crashley

Betfred Women’s Super League Grand Final (Friday October 11, Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens)

Referee: Greg Dolan

Touch Judges: Cameron Worsley, Gareth Jones

Reserve Referee: Billy Pearson

In-Goal Judges: Alex Cameron, Adam Williams

Match Commissioner: Aileen Mills

Timekeeper: Tony Brown