Grab a picture with the Super League trophy as it tours the town

The Grand Final Trophy, which Saints won at the expense of Salford Red Devils, will be on display at the Totally Wicked Stadium and several other local venues in the next few weeks.



Dressed with its red and white ribbons, fans can get a close up of the coveted piece of silverware at the club's superstore on Tuesday, October 29 (2pm-4pm), Thursday, October 31 (11am-1pm) and Saturday, November 2 (11am-1pm).

The trophy will be visiting a number of club sponsors over the coming weeks, including partners Chapelhouse, St Helen, on Wednsday, October 23 (10am-noon)

It will also pay a visit to a number of primary and secondary schools throughout the borough.

At the same time supporters can ensure they obtain their membership for 2020 ahead of the October 31 renewal deadline.