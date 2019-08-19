From Saint to Wolf - Briers plotting downfall of his home town club

As a youngster growing up within a stone's throw of Knowsley Road, Lee Briers cherished the thought of pulling on the famous red vee jersey of his home town club, St Helens.



His dream came true when he made his debut in the Challenge Cup against Hull FC on February 23,1997, but despite playing only a handful of games and helping Saints reach Wembley, where they defeated Bradford for the second successive year, he was jettisoned for Bobbie Goulding on the skipper's return from an eight-match suspension.

It was a bitter blow at the time but stand-off Briers' move to nearby Warrington for £65,000 was the launching pad to a successful career in which he collected three winners' medals in the Challenge Cup.

Now he is a member of the Wolves' backroom team and trying to plot the downfall of his old club and long-time schoolboy neighbour and pal Paul Wellens, who is an assistant coach at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Briers was at the heart of all three Wolves triumphs and carried off the prestigious Lance Todd Trophy as the man of the match in the 30-6 victory over Leeds in 2010.

''There is no greater feeling than winning at Wembley but it will be extra special for me if we can beat my home town club,'' said the 41-year-old. assistant coach at the Halliwell-Jones Stadium.

In the early years of Super League, when Briers was a player, the Wire couldn't buy a win over Saints for love nor money but the former Welsh international will be hoping to play an inspiration role from the sidelines and help the Wolves wipe out the memories of three defeats already in Super League this season.