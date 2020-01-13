Former St Helens prop Mose Masoe undergoes surgery after suffering serious spinal injury

Former Saints' favourite Mose Masoe has suffered a devastating blow on the eve of the new Betfred Super League season.



The Hull KR powerhouse forward picked up a serious spinal injury in the opening minutes of yesterday's friendly against Wakefield Trinity at the Mobile Rocket Stadium and has since undergone surgery.

The Samoa international, 30, joined the Robins midway through 2017 but had previously pulled on the famous St Helens Red Vee shirt 62 times between 2014 and 2015 and was a member of the team which lifted the Grand Final trophy following a 14-6 victory at Old Trafford over neighbours Wigan Warriors.

A Rovers statement said: "Following the injury to Mose Masoe during yesterday's friendly with Wakefield Trinity, the club can confirm Mose has suffered a serious spinal injury and was operated on overnight at Leeds General Hospital.

"The club will provide further updates as soon as possible. "