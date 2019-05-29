Former St Helens prop James Graham suffers leg fracture during NRL game

Former St Helens star James Graham faces up to eight weeks on the side lines in the NRL after scans revealed he'd suffered a fibula fracture at the weekend.



The St George IIlawarra prop forward was forced to limp off at half-time during the 22-8 home defeat against Cronulla Sharks, leaving the Dragons struggling near the foot of the table.

It is a further blow to the club who have been beset by injuries this season and are currently without a win in their last five fixtures.

Thankfully, the Dragons don't return to the field until June 10 against Canterbury with a bye this weekend to lick their wounds.

ADAM Swift needs two tries to reach 100 for his career, including 86 for his home-town club St Helens and a further 12 on dual registration with Leigh Centurions, Sheffield Eagles, Rochdale Hornets and Whitehaven

JONNY LOMAX needs two tries to reach 100 for his one-club career which started in the 2009 season.