Former St Helens product Josh Jones expecting 'tough game' as champions visit Hull FC

Josh Jones will step out on Sunday against the club he first joined as a 13-year-old confident table-topping Hull FC can notch their third successive Betfred Super League win of the season.



The Airlie Birds back rower, whose career started at St Helens, is relishing the prospect of facing the current league champions and said: “I love playing against Saints and I always have done ever since I left. But it’s going to be a tough game - I still think it’s one we can win, though.''

Josh Jones starred in Hull's win over neighbours KR at the weekend. Picture: SWpix

Although he has faced Saints on numerous occasions before with Salford, particularly in last season’s Grand Final at Old Trafford, Sunday’s match against Kristian Woolf’s side will be Jones’s first match against St Helens in a Black & White jersey.

And the former Blackbrook youngster insists he will make the most of the opportunity to impress against his maiden Super League employers.

“We’re definitely going into the match with a lot of confidence after the first two wins,'' he told the Hull FC website.

“With all of the injuries that Saints are suffering, I think now is the best time to play them because this is when they are under the most pressure to deliver."

He added: “Hull is definitely feeling like home now. All of the boys and the coaches have been really welcoming so far.

“We’re not perfect yet. We’ve still got a long way to go, but I think it just shows the sort of quality that we have in the squad this season. It says a lot about a team when you can win when you’re not at your best.''

Table-topping Hull FC, who have won both their opening two Betfred Super League matches, could be faced with making changes for Sunday's home game against St Helens.

Head coach Lee Radford told Hull Live: “I think there will be injuries, but it’s not about injuries, It's more about the blokes who are going to play.

''It’s very much about the fellas that will take to the field on Sunday,” .

Manu Ma’u (knee), Gareth Ellis (ankle) and Bureta Faraimo (groin) were forced to withdraw from last Friday's Humberside derby encounter at the KCOM Stadium which the Arlie Birds won 25-16.

Chris Satae is one confirmed name to miss the clash with Saints. The prop forward has been banned after being found guilty of Grade C dangerous contact against Rovers for a late hit on George Lawler.