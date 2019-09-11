Former St Helens hooker Micky Higham to hang up boots after glittering career

Micky Higham will hang up his boots at the end of the season - bringing to an end one of the longest running careers in Rugby League.



It's some 20 years since he first pulled on a jersey for his local club, Leigh which was followed by spells at St Helens, Wigan and Warrington and further time at the Centurions.

Higham, who turns 39 next week, certainly made his mark at Saints where he clocked up 116 appearances and scored 35 tries between 2001 and 2005.

The Great Britain and England international hooker also emerged from the subs' bench in the 2002 Grand Final to help St Helens achieve a memorable 19-18 victory over Bradford Bulls.

Higham said: “To be able to live my dream for 20 years and now finish on my terms is something I will never forget.

''I had the privilege of playing for some great clubs and alongside great players, as well as playing for my country, but the end of this season is the right time to start the next chapter in life.”

The Billinge Higher End-born hooker was also involved in one of the most bizarre transfer sagas in RL history.

Higham joined Wigan in October 2005 after a transfer deal involving three clubs, and fellow hooker Terry Newton. Higham was unable to join Wigan directly as his club, St. Helens, would not sell.

However, Bradford Bulls stepped in and bought him from Saints for £70,000 and then immediately released him to Wigan. In exchange, Wigan allowed Terry Newton to join Bradford.

Higham signed a three-year deal with Wigan and commented at the time: "It looked at one stage as though I would be playing at Bradford but when the opportunity to join Wigan came up at the last minute I jumped at it."